Maharashtra government willing to rehabilitate flood-prone villages to safer destinations: Ajit Pawar

With floods ravaging parts of Western Maharashtra, the state government is looking to relocate people living in flood-prone areas. However, the biggest challenge for the government will be to get consent from the people.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is touring Western Maharashtra flood-affected districts on Tuesday, said, “The state government is willing to shift the people living in flood sensitive areas to safer destinations. Along with land, all basic amenities can be provided. But the question is will people give consent.”

The Kolhapur guardian minister Satej Patil has also supported the idea of providing a permanent solution for the people who are living in flood-prone areas.

More than a lakh people had to be shifted to safer destinations during the floods. Responding to the flood alerts communicated on mobile phones and social media, almost 3.5 lakh people voluntarily moved away from flood-hit villages and cities, Patil said.

The water levels in the Krishna river, which had crossed 53 feet, has come down to 51 feet. But it is still above the danger mark of 45 feet. The district administration hoped the water levels will recede gradually provided it does not rain heavily.