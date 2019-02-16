Maharashtra govt will always support and strengthen the fourth pillar: Devendra Fadnavis

Newspapers and the electronic media are the strong fourth pillar of democracy and the Maharashtra government has always stood for strengthening and supporting the media, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Friday.

The CM was addressing a function organised by newspaper owners’ associations at the state government guest house Sahayadri.

The Maharashtra Dainik Vruttapatra Sanghatana, Vidarbha Daily Newspapers Association and former MP Vijay Darda felicitated Fadnavis.

“If the government makes a mistake, media should criticise. At the same time, if the government does something good, it should be acknowledged. This helps in strengthening democracy. The government has always stood by the fourth pillar. It will continue its support to the media even in future,” said Fadnavis.

Those present included Vidarbha Daily Newspapers Association’s Shrikrishna Chandak; The Indian Express Group chairman and managing director Viveck Goenka;

Lokmat Editorial Groups chairman Vijay Darda; Pudhari’s owner and editor Pratapsingh Jadhav; Gujarat Samachar’s Bahubali Shah and Deshonnati’s Prakash Pohare.