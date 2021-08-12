Maharashtra Govt widens scope of quota for orphans

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to widen the scope of the existing one per cent reservation quota for orphans in government jobs and education so that the maximum number of orphans take benefits from the same.

Orphans were granted reservation in 2018, but there were difficulties in implementing it. In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the women and child welfare department decided to divide the beneficiaries in three categories.

A senior official of the department said Category ‘A’ will include completely orphaned children whose parents, siblings and close relatives and their addresses are not known.

Orphans whose relatives exist and those who are either aware or unaware of their caste will be put in Category B. They, however, should be under institutional care. Those in Category ‘A’ and Category ‘B’ will be eligible for quota in government jobs as well as education.

Category ‘C’ will include children whose parents passed away before the age of 18 years and those who have been are staying with relatives and are aware of their caste. This category will get reservation in education, but not in jobs. They will also get fee reimbursement if they belong to the reserved castes.

While implementing the reservation, the percentage will be calculated on overall posts rather than the vacant ones. The amount of this reservation shall not exceed one per cent of the total cadre number.

Orphans in all the three categories will be given concessions in age, tuition fees and examination fees on a par with the Scheduled Castes.