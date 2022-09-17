Maharashtra: Govt wants all cattle vaccinated against Lumpy Skin Disease

The state government will bear the treatment cost of cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease and has also proposed vaccination of all cattle in the state instead of only those from affected areas.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said Friday that a drugs bank will be set up at each district to ensure that all necessary medicine for the treatment of this disease are made available.

“Nearly 50 lakh vaccines will be made available within a week’s time. Help of private veterinary doctors as well as post-graduate students of veterinary course will be taken for the vaccination. Apart from giving them facilities, a student will be paid Rs 3 honorarium per vaccine shot,” said Vikhe-Patil at a meeting of the department.