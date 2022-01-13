Maharashtra govt waives Rs 3.3 crore fine imposed on Sena MLA’s housing project in Thane

THE STATE cabinet has given a waiver of fine of Rs 3.33 crore to a housing project by Shiv Sena’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik who is presently facing an Enforcement Directorate probe in a money laundering case.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has criticised the exemption granted to Sarnaik and said that by doing so the state has violated its own rules.

The fine was imposed on Sarnaik by Thane Municipal Corporation for residential project constructed by him. Out of 2,707 square metres constructed, the developer made construction of 2,089 sq metres sans permissions and constructed up to 13 storeys and asked for regularisation in 2013 and 2014.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had then fined him Rs 3.33 crore and if it was not paid in six months, he would be charged penalty at a rate of 18 per cent.

The state government has, however, decided to waive off the fine.