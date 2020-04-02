Maharashtra govt unlikely to meet April loan waiver deadline

COVID-19 has resulted in 50-75 per cent less staff in banks, which has slowed down the loan waiver disbursement. (Express photo: Javed Raja) COVID-19 has resulted in 50-75 per cent less staff in banks, which has slowed down the loan waiver disbursement. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday directed the district cooperative and commercial banks to continue with the loan waiver process. COVID-19 has resulted in 50-75 per cent less staff in banks, which has slowed down the loan waiver disbursement.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Till March 31, 18.89 lakh farmers have received the loan waiver. The total amount credited in these farmers’ accounts is Rs 11.96 lakh crore.”

District cooperative banks have disbursed Rs 5.40 lakh crore to 10.40 lakh farmers. Commercial banks have given Rs 6. 93 lakh crore to 8.48 lakh farmers.

While reiterating the government’s resolve to complete the loan waiver process before the onset of monsoon, an official in the cooperation department admitted it was unlikely to meet the April target set by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In Maharashtra, there are 1.37 crore farmers. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh last December and set April as the target to complete the process. A secretary in the cooperation department said, “In the wake of COVID-19, the disbursement of loan waiver has been hit. Shortage of staff coupled with allocation of funds has temporarily impacted the process. As a result, meeting the April deadline seems difficult.”

