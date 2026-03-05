Maharashtra govt transfers minority development department secretary amid certificate row

Officials said the bulk upload of certificates between January 28 and 30 followed the rectification of IT errors that had delayed the generation of digitally signed certificates. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Weeks after a controversy erupted over the approval of 73 minority status certificates within three days of Ajit Pawar’s death, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Ruchesh Jaivanshi, secretary of the Minority Development Department. It had later been clarified that the clearances were pending certificates uploaded after technical glitches in the MahaIT portal were resolved.

Jaivanshi will be replaced by Yogesh Mhase, who was earlier the metropolitan commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, will replace Mhase.

Jaivanshi is yet to be assigned his new responsibility.

Following the controversy, The Indian Express had revealed as per the explanation from the Minority Development Department, at least 19 of the 20 societies and trusts whose certificates were uploaded on January 29 (a day after Ajit Pawar’s death), January 30, February 2, and February 4 had completed hearings and received approvals between December 24, 2025, and January 27, 2026—when Ajit Pawar was alive and handling the minority development portfolio. These 20 societies and trusts run 73 educational institutions.