Maharashtra govt to sign 12 MoUs today with foreign companies

The Maharashtra government is set to sign 12 major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Monday with companies from across the globe, including the United States, China, South Korea and Singapore, promising an investment of Rs 16,000 crore.

Sources said the government will also unveil its ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ roadmap to attract industries at the video conference to be attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, global business leaders and representatives of bilateral investment agencies.

The investments will be made in the engineering, automobiles, food processing and other sectors, said official. “The companies that will sign the MoUs have already sought land to set up their units… Land will soon be allotted to them.”

Another official said the state will reveal its ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ roadmap with an aim to convey its readiness for a post-pandemic world.

“Some of the features of the roadmap include the plug and play infrastructure, an earmarked landbank of more than 40,000 acres, flexible rental and pricing structures, automatic permissions in 48 hours, specialised labour protection guidance and an industry employment bureau for local skill and capacity matching for industries,” the official added.

Officials further said that more than 60,000 industries have re-opened their units and employed close to 15 lakh people.

