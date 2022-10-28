scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Maharashtra govt to set up dedicated unit to tackle cyber crime, says Fadnavis

During the session, national security was discussed at length.  While addressing the session, Fadnavis said, “Cyber intelligence unit will be a dedicated single platform. A world-class unit that will help curtail cyber crime will be constituted.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra will set up a dedicated cyber intelligence unit to check growing instances of cyber crime, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Fadnavis was speaking at the two-day ‘chintan shibir’ held at Surajkund in Haryana. The session was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the session.



“Whether it is national or private banks, social media, cyber police, technicians and experts will all be on this platform. A quick response will be an integral aspect of this unit. All advanced technology will be adopted,” the deputy chief minister said.

