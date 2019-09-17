Maharashtra govt to set up cleanliness university

The Maharashtra government has decided to set up a university at Sevagram in Wardha district especially dedicated to research, education and finding permanent solutions for cleanliness.

In a government resolution on Monday, the state government said the Swachh Bharat Vidhyapeeth is being set up at Sevagram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

A 10-member committee under Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde is being constituted for the purpose. The committee will study and make recommendations about the infrastructure, including land, building, ground, laboratory and library for the university. It will also decide the syllabus for the university and the manpower required for it. It has to submit its report in two months.

The other members of the committee will be the principal secretary of the Maharashtra Rural Development Department, the municipal commissioners of Aurangabad and Kolhapur, the deputy secretary of the Maharashtra Water Supply and Cleanliness Department, Professor Virendra Shetty of IIT Mumbai, retired college principal Anil Rao, Dr Ashwin Sharma, Amol Deshmukh and deputy secretary of state university education department.

The state government said in a statement that despite the Swachh Bharat Mission being implemented across Pune, rapid urbanisation is generating large amounts of waste, which is affecting the health of residents.