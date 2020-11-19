Maharashtra govt to set up 3,000 more health and wellness centres

Though the service that was available 24x7 was cut short to limited hours from 7 am to 10 pm, Diwali holidays of doctors who are on Covid duty had to be cancelled.

The Maharashtra government is slated to set up 3,000 more health and wellness centres across the state by December. The Public health department will soon appoint new Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) doctors to these centres.

With the expansion, the state will have more than 9,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs), an increase from the current 6,300 functional ones. Each centre will have a doctor, auxiliary nurse midwifery and multi-purpose health worker, who will provide 12 essential services like ENT, maternal and child care, screening of non-communicable diseases, yoga and basic health check-up.

“The process of expansion was delayed due to the pandemic. Now that medical students have graduated, we will be making appointments of unani and ayurvedic doctors,” said Dr Vijay Kandewad, joint director, Directorate of Health Services.

HWCs were launched in 2018 by the Union Health Ministry to provide primary healthcare to rural and tribal population. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that 1.5 lakh sub-centres will be upgraded to HWCs with each catering to a population of 5,000.

In Maharashtra, more than 5,000 such centres have been trained to hold yoga sessions for local population.

