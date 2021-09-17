Maharashtra Govt to seek Rs 1,629 cr from NDMA for relief works

The state government is set to send a proposal to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) seeking Rs 1,629 crore for relief and rehabilitation works that it had to carry out after flood and landslides hit Konkan and parts of western Maharashtra, including Satara and Sangli districts.

Principal Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Aseem Gupta said, “We have processed the proposal in Mantralaya and received administrative approvals. It will be sent to the NDMA on Friday.”

While more than 215 lives were lost in the flood and landslides, 55 people were injured. As per initial estimates, damages worth over Rs 4,000 crore were sustained. The impact on the Mumbai-Goa and Pune-Bangalore highways is not included in this estimate as they are managed by the National Highway Authority of India.

Sources said that in July, the relief and rehabilitation department had sent a memorandum seeking Rs 203 crore from the NDMA for those affected by Cyclone Tauktae. The state is yet to receive the money.

The government had sanctioned a package of Rs 3,200 crore for taking preventive measures to reduce the impact of flood. Of this, Rs 2,000 crore is to be paid from the state disaster management relief fund and the rest will be given in the next four years – from 2022 to 2025.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar said: “While Rs 1,598 crore will be given to build flood control walls, Rs 1,129 crore will be used to set up underground cabling of electrical wires. Also, Rs 204 crore will be use to build cyclone shelters.”