Maharashtra govt to seek Centre’s help in drought mitigation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the drought situation in Maharashtra. The state government has sought financial assistance from the Centre to tide over the problem. On Tuesday, Fadnavis directed the district administration to start making provision for water tankers in talukas, which are facing water scarcity. He also urged the district officials to keep the plan ready for cattle camps and fodder stock, if there is an emergency in the coming months.

While reviewing 175 out of 355 talukas, which are drought-prone, the CM discussed the situation based on the ground report given by ministers after touring their respective regions.

A senior Cabinet minister, requesting anonymity, said, “Today, we presented our reports. We were asked to tour several talukas in our district. There are talukas, which are partly affected due to water scarcity. There are some talukas where we may require to deploy tankers in the next couple of months.” However, we also have to receive the detailed reports from the revenue department before drawing any conclusion on extent of drought.

Fadnavis has directed the various department to coordinate and present the detailed report by October-end. Accordingly, the government will present its case to the Centre to seek financial assistance. The CM has already discussed the same with the Centre.

