Maharashtra govt to roll out campaign to ensure farmers get access to institutional loans

THE STATE government will roll out the ‘Magel Tyala Karj’ (or crop loan on demand) campaign this kharif season to ensure all farmers get access to institutional loans through public sector banks.

Chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission, the state government task force, Kishor Tiwari told The Indian Express that last year only 30 per cent farmers had got institutional loans through public sector banks despite loan waiver.

“This had led to a lot of resentment among farmers. This time we have decided to make it incumbent upon the government administration itself to ensure that the banks don’t falter on this count,” he said.

Tiwari said, to attain the target, “the tahsil-level revenue machinery will enlist farmers demanding loan, ready the necessary papers and pursue the matter with the banks to ensure that every farmers demanding loan gets it”.

“This will be particularly ensured in the drought-affected Marathwada and Vidarbha regions,” he added.

According to Tiwari, the state government has set a target of Rs 20,000 crore for six districts of Marathwada and west Vidarbha each for this year. It is trying to ensure that all farmers get loan before June 15. “For this, restructuring of loans will have to be done for all first,” he added.

Tiwari added that all collectors have been directed to hold “crop loan camps” before May 15 to enlist the farmers seeking loans.