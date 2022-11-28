Maharashtra govt to revise construction rates fixed during MVA tenure

The Eknath Shinde-led government has formed a committee to revise and increase construction cost for farm access roads, which was fixed barely one year ago by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Department of the Maharashtra government in November 2021 announced the ‘Matoshri Gramsamruddhi Shet / Panand Raste Yojana’ — a scheme for the construction of farm access roads, which are vital for the transport of machinery used in various farm related activities — and fixed the construction rate at Rs 23.84 lakh. It was meant for two types of work: Strengthening of existing dirt farm access roads and removing encroachment on them; and building better quality roads.

Shinde on Friday formed a nine-member committee of government engineers from different departments to revise the cost for the construction of per kilometre of farm access roads.

The original government order finalising the cost was itself flexible, considering the different geographical locations and conditions, said EGS Department sources, adding that despite the flexibility, the government departments had started receiving rates exceeding Rs 24 lakh per kilometre, and so, the cost needed to be revised. “Total 25,000-kilometre roads in Marathwada and Vidarbha have been approved so far. It was, however, observed that the construction cost was exceeding the prescribed limit in East Vidarbha due to the non-availability of raw material needed,” said Nandkumar, Additional Chief Secretary of EGS, adding that the problem was mainly observed in East Vidarbha.

EGS Department, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s close confidant Sandipan Bhumare, who carries out the scheme, was not available for a comment.