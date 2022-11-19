Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid to farmers for damage to crops

The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the proposal to provide financial aid to farmers whose crops have been damaged in rainfall between September and October.

A total of 12,85,544 farmers have been identified as beneficiaries from Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Latur, Pune, Satara and Solapur.

The Maharashtra revenue department on Thursday issued a resolution to the effect, sanctioning a total of Rs 1286.74 crore as the aid to the farmers.

The money will be disbursed from the State Disaster Response fund, it said.

The sum will not be used for beneficiaries who have already been identified by the government for the financial aid for crop damage due to rainfall in July and August.

The government will give financial aid up to Rs 13,600 per hectare for cultivated land, Rs 27,000 per hectare for horticulture land, and Rs 36,000 per perennial land.

It has identified 8,12,051 hectares of farmland, with each farm ad-measuring less than two hectares; 87,697 hectares of farmland with each farm admeasuring between two and three hectares; and 8,99,749 hectares of other farmlands.

The beneficiaries will be identified after the district administration completes panchanamas of the damage to crops due to the rainfall. Villages that recorded 64 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, damaging at least 33 per cent of crops, will be eligible for the aid from the government.