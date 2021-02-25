Maharashtra govt to launch women empowerment scheme on March 8

Special women marts will be set up and beneficiaries will be provided with financial support, including low interest loans.

In a bid to empower women in rural Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday announced the Mahasamruddhi Mahila Sashaktikaran scheme, which is set to be launched on March 8. “To boost the confidence of women, we will promote listing the names of wives alongside their husbands on the 7/12 extract, which is the official agricultural land record of an individual or family registered with the state government’s revenue department. The inclusion of wives’ names on house property documents will also be promoted,” Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

While the state Rural Development department will be the nodal body for implementing the scheme, all other government departments will also be involved. Under the scheme, which will commence on International Women’s Day, self-help groups will organise exhibitions to display rural women’s work and encourage greater participation across fields. Members of women cells at the village level and the state rural livelihood mission will also be involved.

The state government will provide women SHGs with sustainable markets and effective branding tools to promote their products. Food products by SHGs will be linked to a robust market chain, including government offices and canteens, malls and private outlets so as to enable women to earn higher remuneration. Skill development workshops will also be conducted.

Free legal advice will also be extended to rural women entrepreneurs. Subsidised sanitary napkins will be distributed under the state government's Asmita Yojana.