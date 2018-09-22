Maharashtra govt to launch health insurance scheme tomorrow

“As per the socio-economic and caste census of 2011, 83.72 lakh families have been selected for Ayushman Bharat and they will be entitled to get free medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh,” said Deepak Sawant, the Minister for Public Health. (File) “As per the socio-economic and caste census of 2011, 83.72 lakh families have been selected for Ayushman Bharat and they will be entitled to get free medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh,” said Deepak Sawant, the Minister for Public Health. (File)

The Maharashtra government will launch the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme on Sunday. The scheme will be rolled out nationally and benefit 83.72 lakh families in the state, the government has said.

“The Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, state government’s health scheme, will be implemented jointly,” said Deepak Sawant, the Minister for Public Health. He added that the scheme will be inaugurated at Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sawant said a few beneficiaries will be given e-cards during the inauguration. “As per the socio-economic and caste census of 2011, 83.72 lakh families have been selected for Ayushman Bharat and they will be entitled to get free medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh. They will get the Ayushman Bharat treatment in government hospitals and medical colleges. In the second phase, the private hospitals will be included,” Sawant said on Friday.

Now, yellow and orange ration card holders can get benefits of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana with 2.23 crore families being covered under it.

