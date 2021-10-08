Maharashtra govt to give Rs 1,21,000 each to residents doctors for service during the pandemic

Two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the state’s Medical Education Department on Friday issued an order announcing Rs 1,21,000 each for the resident doctors treating Covid-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges.

As per the order, all the resident doctors of government and municipal medical colleges, as well as government-run Ayurveda colleges, will be given Rs 1,21,000 each as gratitude for their services during the pandemic. The amount will be given in two installments: one each in October and March.

The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with the Association, which is the apex body of resident doctors in the state.

A week ago, the resident doctors had begun an indefinite strike in the state over various demands, including a complete waiver of academic fees during the ongoing pandemic, non-deduction of TDS (tax deducted at source) from stipend, among others. Subsequently, a meeting was held by Thackeray who directed the administration to look into the issues.