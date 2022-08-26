Maharashtra govt to formulate new policy on night schools within 2 months

The state government will come up with a policy to revive night schools, improve the quality of education and review and upgrade their syllabus within the next two months. The government will present it before the legislature in its next session, Minister of Education Deepak Kesarkar said in the state legislative council on Thursday. Kesarkar was replying to a question about filling vacancies for the post of school teachers across the state.

According to the new policy, teaching hours will be reduced from 3.5 hours per day to 2.5 hours per day. Reversing its earlier decision, part time teachers will now be allowed to teach classes in night schools, according to Kesarkar.

“The government wants to improve the quality of education imparted to students. This is not just about teachers or the syllabus. We also had to consider that students should be able to cope with the syllabus within 2.5 hours and yet continue to find the schools and its lectures beneficial,” said Kesarkar.

The most difficult task before the government was to crunch lectures that were earlier scheduled for five hours into a 2.5-hour session, he added. “…the exams for class Xth and XIIth are the same for each student, whether they attend night school or day school. We are now formulating a policy to review the syllabus to make is student-friendly,” Kesarkar said.