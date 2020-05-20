Maharashtra govt to fix charges for 80% reserved beds in pvt hospitals

“Private hospitals will have to follow GIPSA (General Insurance Public Sector Association) rates for these 80 per cent beds. Those not part of GIPSA will follow the state rate chart,” Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. (Representational) “Private hospitals will have to follow GIPSA (General Insurance Public Sector Association) rates for these 80 per cent beds. Those not part of GIPSA will follow the state rate chart,” Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. (Representational)

The state government is set to fix charges for intensive care unit treatment for those suffering from cancer, Covid-19 and other diseases in 80 per cent of the beds it has reserved in private hospitals. A notification, following the first notification released on the issue on April 30, is set to be released on Wednesday.

Across Mumbai, the government hopes to acquire around 6,000 beds in private hospitals this way. Patients would be admitted for these beds through a centralised portal system.

In the amended notification set to released, oncosurgery charges will fixed as per Tata Memorial hospital charges. “We will fix the charges after considering costs related to infection control, consultancy and nursing. Hospitals can charge separately for PPE (personal protective equipment),” an official said, adding that if the cost of PPE is Rs 100, the hospital cannot charge a patient more than Rs 110.

“Private hospitals will have to follow GIPSA (General Insurance Public Sector Association) rates for these 80 per cent beds. Those not part of GIPSA will follow the state rate chart,” Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Several hospitals in Mumbai, which are not part of GIPSA – which fixes rates for private hospitals – will have to follow the rates prepared by the government. According to the government rates, PPE cannot be charged at more than 10 per cent above the procurement cost. Also, cost of dialysis has been fixed at Rs 2,500, bilateral knee replacement at Rs 2.4 lakh, cataract at Rs 25,000 and normal delivery at Rs 75,000.

Officials said the move to control 80 per cent of the beds in the private sector will solve two problems – provide the government more beds for severely ill Covid-19 patients and those with other illnesses, while also giving the poor access to private healthcare during a pandemic.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant with Bombay hospital who has been coordinating with the state on behalf of private hospitals, said of the 80 per cent of the beds, while 2,600 beds and 471 ICUs will cater to Covid-19 patients, 3,000 beds will be used by those with other illnesses.

