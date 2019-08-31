Maharashtra govt to erect iron fences along forest boundaries to reduce man-animal conflict 

To reduce instances of man-animal conflict, the state government has launched a pilot project to erect iron fences along boundaries of villages that witness increased presence of felines.

According to the 2018 All India Tiger Estimation report, total number of tigers in Maharashtra has increased to 312 from 190 in 2014. The number of leopards in the state, a 2001 study states, was around 513 in 2015, which then doubled to around 905 in 2018.

The rise in the number of felines and a simultaneous spike in urbanisation has led to an increase in the instances of man-animal conflict in the state —Maharashtra is said to account for nearly 45 per cent of the country’s tiger-related deaths.

As part of the pilot project, forest officials have been asked to identify villages which have an increased presence of big cats. Accordingly, an iron fence, 1.8-metre high, would be erected around these sites to ensure that a barrier is created between the animals and villagers.

The proposal for the pilot project, which was mooted in the 2019-20 state budget by Minister for Forests departments Sudhir Mungantiwar, is expected to begin in areas of Vidarbha.

An initial seed money of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the two-year-long project that will be funded under Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Jan-Van Yojana scheme. A resolution passed by State Forest Department said the fences would be taken down if any animal was hunted in the vicinity or the fences were electrified.