Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Maharashtra govt to empanel companies owned by state, Centre for disaster management

The state disaster management department will finalise the criteria to empanel the companies following which Expression of Interest will be published.

According to an official from the disaster management department, Maharashtra is prone to disasters, natural and man-made. (File)

Maharashtra government will empanel companies owned by the state and Centre to undertake disaster management and mitigation measures in the state.

The state disaster management department will finalise the criteria to empanel the companies following which Expression of Interest will be published. Based on the rates offered by these companies for various works to be undertaken, work will be allotted. The process seeking Expression of Interest will be open-ended.

According to a government order, a committee led by the state chief secretary will finalise the pre-qualification criteria, which includes financial and technical capabilities, past experience etc. It will scrutinise bid capacity of the company, finalise the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the companies and the state government, selection of companies for empanelment, fixing implementation charges, fixing completion and transfer protocols for works undertaken and other miscellaneous issues such as criteria for blacklisting etc.

According to an official from the disaster management department, Maharashtra is prone to disasters, natural and man-made.

“While the department works on disaster management, various works such as preparation, anticipating disaster, mitigation measures, reaction to disaster and relief and rehabilitation also needs to be performed,” the official said.

“Instead of relying on one government department to perform these duties, empaneling state and Centre-owned companies will ensure speedy delivery of work as well as scientifically and under government norms,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:38:57 am
