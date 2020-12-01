Maharashtra: Govt to continue 80% bed reservation rule till Dec 15

The state government had first reserved beds for patients in May soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government has decided to continue reservation of 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for Covid treatment for the next fortnight. Till December 15, treatment cost for patients on the 80 per cent beds will be capped. State health officials, however, remain unsure whether they will be able to continue the reservation beyond December 15.

The state government had first reserved beds for patients in May soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began. In August end the notification was extended up to November 30. State officials said over the last few days private hospitals have insisted on removing the reservation and treatment cost capping so that the latter can start admitting non-Covid patients and charge normal rates. Hospitals have also stated that fresh coronavirus cases have slightly dipped in the city and across state, making patient management easier to handle in government hospitals.

“There were several rounds of discussion, and private hospitals are insistent on removal of reservation,” a state health official said.

On Monday, the state government allowed the price cap and reservation to continue up to December 15 but there is no clarity if it will be extended. Under the reservation, 80 per cent beds have to charged at Rs 7,500 for ICU and Rs 9,000 for ventilator. Cost of personal protective equipment is fixed at Rs 600 in normal ward and Rs 1,200 in ICU per patient per day.

