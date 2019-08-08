Maharashtra Govt to borrow Rs 15,000 cr for 52 irrigation projects

Advertising

THE STATE government has decided to borrow Rs 15,000 crore for the completion of 52 irrigation projects by 2022. The state Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned a proposal submitted by the water resources department to raise long term loans for the purpose.

According to the department, the completion of these projects will irrigate 2.9 lakh hectare farmland in the drought-prone north Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, apart from augmenting the availability of water in these parched belts by another 891 million cubic metre.

Maharashtra has a massive liability for completion of ongoing irrigation projects. About 313 projects, with pending expenditure worth Rs 93,570 crore, are at various stages of construction.

The previous Congress-NCP regime, during whose tenure almost all of the these were initiated, had faced allegations regarding thin spreading of funds and graft in the approval to these works. The annual budget of the water resources department is just about Rs 10,000 crore.

After taking over the reins in the state, the Devendra Fadnavis government has been focussing on the completion of the long pending last-mile projects and completion of water distribution networks so that the stored dam water can reach the farm.

Public sector investment in the irrigation sector has been the focal point of the state’s budgets over the last five years. The government claims to have already invested Rs 40,000 crore on the capital works in the sector.

With a BJP-led government at the Centre, it has also obtained enhanced financial assistance from the Centre — with 26 of its key projects being financed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Jal Sinchaee Yojana, and 30 others receiving funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Another 91 projects are being funded under the government-sponsored Baliraja Jalsanjivani Yojana.Out of the 52 projects, 29 projects (worth Rs 7,771 crore) are from north Maharashtra, 16 (Rs 3,847 crore) from Vidarbha and seven (Rs 3,380 crore) from Marathwada.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been running an election campaign promising to make Maharashtra water neutral and drought free in the next five years.