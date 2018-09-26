Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC: Will appoint TISS for study

The court was hearing a bunch of PILs on malnutrition among children in Melghat region. (Representational image) The court was hearing a bunch of PILs on malnutrition among children in Melghat region. (Representational image)

The state government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it will appoint Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) as an expert agency for a scientific study to understand the issue of malnutrition among children in Melghat and other tribal areas, and take remedial measures.

The court was hearing a bunch of PILs on malnutrition among children in Melghat region. On Monday, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sonak directed the principal secretary of the public health department to appear before the court and inform them on specialised doctors to be provided in Melghat region.

Principal Secretary P K Vyas was present before the court on Tuesday. He informed that they will appoint TISS for the scientific study. The court said that there are many deaths reported in Melghat area. The court added that if an infant is born, he needs treatment: the treatment is in two parts, medical treatment to pregnant women and then the child, so there is a need for paediatricians and gynecologists. The region also needs a pathology lab.

The court directed the state government to immediately send three pediatricians and three gynecologists and accepted the statement of the state to appoint TISS to carry out a scientific study in the area.

