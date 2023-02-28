Maharashtra govt to address delay in evaluation of Class 12 exam papers, assures CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday told the state Assembly that the government would hold a meeting to address the issue of the delay in the evaluation of exam papers of Class 12 students and the announcement of results.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the issue in the Assembly. “The answer sheets of Class 12 exams are lying and not being checked. Some students look forward to going abroad for further education. The results will be delayed if their answer sheets are not examined on time and this will impact the students grossly. Hence the government needs to look into this matter urgently,” said Shelar.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said the matter was serious and directed the government to look into the issue at the earliest. Since Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar was not present, Shinde intervened. He said that the government would devise a solution at the earliest. It will not let the students suffer, said Shinde.