scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra govt to address delay in evaluation of Class 12 exam papers, assures CM Shinde

"Some students look forward to going abroad for further education. The results will be delayed if their answer sheets are not examined on time and this will impact the students grossly," said BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Eknath Shinde Since Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar was not present, Shinde intervened. He said that the government would devise a solution at the earliest. (FILE)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday told the state Assembly that the government would hold a meeting to address the issue of the delay in the evaluation of exam papers of Class 12 students and the announcement of results.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the issue in the Assembly. “The answer sheets of Class 12 exams are lying and not being checked. Some students look forward to going abroad for further education. The results will be delayed if their answer sheets are not examined on time and this will impact the students grossly. Hence the government needs to look into this matter urgently,” said Shelar.

Also Read
At Navi Mumbai rally against 'love jihad', 'land jihad', call issued for ...
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT
Engineer goes missing from ONGC rig, Mumbai police initiate probe

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said the matter was serious and directed the government to look into the issue at the earliest. Since Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar was not present, Shinde intervened. He said that the government would devise a solution at the earliest. It will not let the students suffer, said Shinde.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:16 IST
Next Story

Study Abroad: Why do Indians prefer ensuite accommodation? Students explain

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close