Maharashtra govt takes steps for better implementation of welfare schemes for Maratha community

Maharashtra government has shown concerns over implementation of welfare schemes to help the economically backward within the Maratha community. (Representational Image) Maharashtra government has shown concerns over implementation of welfare schemes to help the economically backward within the Maratha community. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government’s various welfare schemes to help the economically backward within the Maratha community to pursue higher education and entrepreneurship may have received good response in 2017-18. But there are concerns over implementation. Officials claimed the government was taking corrective measures.

According to government data, students eligible for 50 per cent fee concession to pursue 605 professional courses were 2,53,899. In 2017-18, the benefit was given to 2,05,064 students. Against the sanctioned Rs 645.53 crore, expenditure was Rs 493.92 crore. The scheme is called Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Shulk Sishyavrutti. To ensure more students get the benefit, the government has enhanced the allocation to Rs 985 crore for 2018-19.

For providing lodging and boarding to economically backward students, the government had allocated Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 per student in urban and rural areas, respectively. The scheme is called Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Vasatigruha Nirvaha Bhatta Yojna.

Data shows, of the 25,248 eligible students, only 2,640 received the benefit. It works to only 10 per cent. Against Rs 55 crore allocated under the scheme, only Rs 23 crore was spent. Almost 14,722 students were denied the benefit.

The third welfare scheme launched last year relates to promoting self-entrepreneurship by extending interest-free loans to the economically backward among the Marathas. The scheme is called Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal (APAMVM).

A source said, “We received more than 12,000 letters of intent. There are hiccups as financial institutions are not willing to provide loan of Rs 10 lakh to individuals or farmers’ groups.” He admitted the scheme has not yielded beyond 25 per cent results. The state government has now declared to become guarantor for all such loanees.

Under the scheme, there are three categories. A person keen to start a business or industrial unit would be given a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The 12 per cent interest on such loans would be borne by the government. Secondly, Rs 10 lakh loan with interest waiver would also apply to farmers ready for group farming. Thirdly, any industrial activity under the Companies Act will be eligible for a loan of upto Rs 50 lakh.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App