Maharashtra govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 6,383 cr; thrust on rural areas

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6,383.97 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature. Out of these demands, Rs 2,224.72 crore is for the payment of pending electric bill dues of street lights in village panchayats to the Mahavitaran company.

The government has also made an additional provision of Rs 1,014 crore for the incentive benefit scheme under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme, while Rs 267.73 crore will be provided as part of financial assistance for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The MSRTC employees had called a strike demanding regular payment of salaries for several months following which the state government agreed to extend financial assistance.

Supplementary demands worth Rs 763.77 crore were made as various incentives to small, medium, large and mega projects under package schemes of incentives. Rs 452.47 crore will be provided for maintenance and repair of roads and bridges at various places in the state while Rs 331.56 crore will be for the construction of Ring Road around Pune city undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Rs 598.17 crore has been provided for interest on the Provident Fund of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided non-government vocational education and training institutes.

During the winter session of the state legislature, the government had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 52,327 crore for the year 2022-23. That was the highest demand sought by the government in recent years. Supplementary demands are additional expenses than those allotted in the annual budget.