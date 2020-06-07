Maharashtra govt suffering from action paralysis: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said during his tenure, Rs 6,800-crore package was given for flood-ravaged Sangli, Kolhapur and Raigad districts. Fadnavis said during his tenure, Rs 6,800-crore package was given for flood-ravaged Sangli, Kolhapur and Raigad districts.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the Maharashtra government is suffering not just from ‘policy paralysis but also action paralysis’. He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had shown no urgency to tackle the challenges posed by Covid-19 or Cyclone Nisarga.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, ‘The Rs 100-crore relief for cyclone is very little. The state government should provide adequate package over the National Disaster Relief Fund norms.’ He said during his tenure, Rs 6,800-crore package was given for flood-ravaged Sangli, Kolhapur and Raigad districts. ‘From people rendered homeless to farmers whose crops have been destroyed, the government should provide immediate financial help of Rs 10,000 each to rural families and Rs 15,000 each to urban families.’

He said that the Centre was providing all help to tackle the pandemic. ‘During the lockdown, 3,840 Shramik Special trains were deployed to carry migrants from one state to another. Already 5,000 MSMEs have been provided Rs 800 crore loans in a short period of less than a month. The MSME package will benefit the state the maximum,’ he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.