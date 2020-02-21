Maharashtra govt stops recruitment through online portal

Earlier, both the Congress and NCP had raised doubts about the portal. Earlier, both the Congress and NCP had raised doubts about the portal.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday put a stop to government recruitment through the “Mahapariksha Portal”, which was launched by the Devendra Fadnavis government. The General Administration Department issued a Government Resolution in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, both the Congress and NCP had raised doubts about the portal. The previous BJP-led government had in 2017 decided to make recruitment through state enterprise Maha IT. The enterprise had then created the “Mahapariksha Portal”, which conducted recruitment exams for various state departments online. Various complaints were, however, received over its functioning. Applicants complained about names being missing, repetition of questions as well as breakdown of the online process.

