Maharashtra govt starts process to fill vacant information commissioner posts

The Maharashtra government has invited applications to fill three vacant posts of state information commissioner.

Advertising

Officials in the General Administration Department said that the vacant posts are at the Nashik, Pune and Nagpur bench of the Maharashtra State Information Commission. The post in Nashik is vacant from February 2019 while it is vacant in Pune from November 2018. The post in Nagpur is vacant from June 2018.

An official said that those fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit their applications till July 7. Persons of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass media or administration and governance can apply for these posts. “The applications received will be placed before a search committee that will shortlist the names. These names will be sent to another committee of the state government that will make recommendations to the Governor, who will approve the appointments,” the official added.