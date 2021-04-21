Maharashtra govt should start vaccination in residential societies: Nana Patole

Maharashtra government should start the vaccination process in residential societies at the earliest, the Congress said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, MPCC president Nana Patole said, “Vaccination should be done in housing societies. This will keep people indoors or within their limited premises. People will also not violate lockdown norms as they don’t have to venture out of their respective areas.”

He wrote, “The age limit for Covid-19 vaccine has been relaxed to 18 years and above from May 1. This will lead to huge turnout and crowd at vaccine centres across the state as it would cover a very large segment. At the same time, due to lockdown, people will find it hard to reach the vaccine centres. In rural Maharashtra there are not enough vaccine centres. This leads to long queues… To avoid all these complications and hardships faced by people, the state government should start house-to-house vaccination drive.”

Patole emphasised the Congress’ commitment to ensure that every eligible person is reached and covered through the vaccination drive.