Maharashtra govt seeks Rs 203 cr from Centre as relief for Tauktae

The state government has asked the Centre for Rs 203 crore as relief aid for Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the coast in mid-May. The state has distributed Rs 170 crore aid to all those affected by the cyclone. The request was sent to the Centre 10 days ago.

Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Aseem Gupta said a team of officers from the Centre had visited various parts of the state. A senior officer of the relief and rehabilitation department said, “We had 22 deaths when the cyclone struck and it affected districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs and Palghar. Infrastructure was also damaged.”

Tauktae had destroyed more than 9,000 hectares of farmland and caused damage to properties across several districts of the state. More than 30,000 people had to be shifted due to the cyclone. Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts were badly hit with more than 5,000 houses damaged.