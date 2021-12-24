Maharashtra government, SEC oppose plea challenging ordinance increasing BMC seats by 9

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Thursday opposed a plea by two BJP councillors challenging the November 30 ordinance notifying an increase of nine seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Responding to Abhijit Samant and Rajeshree Shirwadkar’s plea that the number of councillors was increased without any “quantifiable data or latest census population data available,” the government said the same was proportionate to an increase in the population.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing the plea which challenged the state urban development department notification increasing the number of seats in the BMC from 227 to 236 after the proposal was cleared by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The plea also said that the ordinance is based on the 2011 Census. As these figures are more than 10 years old, amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on their basis is illegal, it added. In response, the government called the grounds raised in the plea “unjust, arbitrary, malafide and politically motivated” and said the ordinance was promulgated after following due legislative process.

“For the first time it was brought to notice of the state government that the population has increased at a rate of 3.87 per cent and considering the said growth, it was the duty of the government to consider the same and increase the total number of municipal councilors proportionately,” the state said.

Meanwhile, in its affidavit, the State Election Commission (SEC) has stated that it has a schedule in place to conduct the elections within the time mandated and any further deviation from it will only jeopardise and delay the election process of election and therefore, the plea should be dismissed.

The SEC also said that BMC, along with other civic bodies, has submitted its draft of survey for delimitation and it is examining them. It will be declaring a programme of delimitation, reservation and rotation as per the constitutional mandate, it said. Due to a paucity of time, the HC adjourned the hearing to January 5.