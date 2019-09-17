Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 138 crore for new police commissionerate in Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar area

The state home department has sanctioned Rs 138 crore for the creation of the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, which will involve 2,488 new police posts, in the area carved out of Palghar and Thane Rural police districts. The department did not announce the date from which the commissionerate will begin functioning.

The state government said the commissionerate was necessary due to rising population and wealth that has led to an accompanying rise in gang violence, extortion and break-ins. The government estimates that the present population of the municipal corporation is 44.66 lakh, up from 20.46 lakh in 2011.

A rising population of foreign nationals has seen them become targets of cybercrime and cheating cases, the home department said in a resolution issued last week, adding there is a need to keep a watch on foreigners and ensure their safety.

“The existing manpower is insufficient to police urban areas. Once more personnel are recruited for the new Commissionerate, the police will be able to serve people better. Response time to scenes of crime and detection of crime will improve. Commissionerates have a different command structure,” said a senior Maharashtra Police officer.

The commissionerate will be headed by an IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, an Additional Commissioner of Police, four Deputy Commissioners of Police and eight Assistant Commissioners of Police. It will also include 1,165 personnel from Palghar and Thane Rural districts, which will then be left with mostly rural areas in their respective jurisdictions. Senior police officers see this move as relaxing the burden currently placed on the two divisions to police densely populated urban areas with limited manpower.

Thirteen police stations which are currently part of the two districts will form the bulk of the new commissionerate, while seven new police stations will come up in Kashigaon, Kharigaon, Pelhar, Achole, Mandavi, Bolinj and Naigaon. Last month, the Cabinet approved Rs 3.82 crore for the construction of the police stations.

The government plans to recruit additional personnel in two stages — In the first, 1,022 personnel including 975 constables will be hired, while 1,082 will be recruited in the second stage.