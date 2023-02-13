scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Maharashtra govt announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to murdered journalist Shashikant Warishe’s family

The state government will also give Warishe's son Yash a permanent job, said Industries Minister and Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri district Uday Samant.

Shashikant Warishe Ratnagiri murderWarishe, 45, was mowed down in Kodavli village by an SUV driven by Pandharinath Amberkar against whom he had written an article. (file)

The Maharashtra government has announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh to the family of journalist Shashikant Warishe, who was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar — a real estate dealer and supporter of a proposed refinery — in Ratnagiri district last week.

Journalist organisations from all over Maharashtra have been demanding strict action against culprits and compensation to the victim’s family.

Samant discussed the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the government decided to give Rs 10 lakh from the chief minister’s assistance fund and another Rs 15 lakh from other sources to the family.

Warishe worked for the Mumbai-based Marathi newspaper Mahanagari Times and was allegedly targetted for his critical news reports on the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL), which is likely to be set up at Barsu-Solgaon villages in Rajapur taluka after it was shifted from the nearby Nanar site.

A controversy erupted after photos of Amberkar with Samant and some other politicians came to the fore. Samant, however, said he had no connection with Amberkar and opposition parties politicised the issue for their benefit.

Amberkar, arrested for murder, allegedly used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for the proposed refinery in the area.

The state government ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the murder.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded aid of Rs 50 lakh from the state government to Warishe’s family.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 16:18 IST
