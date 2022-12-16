scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Maharashtra govt may reverse MVA decision to set up aquarium at Worli Dairy plot in South Mumbai

The state government has decided to form a special committee to assess the land use of the Worli dairy plot, a senior civic official said.

The committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Maharashtra government is likely to scrap the decision taken by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to set up an aquarium on the plot belonging to Worli Dairy overlooking the erstwhile sea face in Worli. The state government had changed the land use of the plot in 2019 after its decision to build an aquarium there.

The government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has now decided to form a special committee to check the feasibility of use of land in the Worli dairy plot, a senior civic official told The Indian Express Friday. In 2019, the use of land was changed from dairy purposes to that of the proposed aquarium project. A senior civic official said, “A committee has been set up by the government to study the use of this land in the future.”

The committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with members such as Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Thursday, “I’m told that a committee has been formed consisting of a few ministers to change the use of Worli Dairy from aquarium, open space & urban forest, as proposed by us, to “other purposes”. This illegal Govt will probably auction it to commercial or builder interests.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
More from Mumbai

He further said, “The unconstitutional govt must come clean on this. It cannot sell Mumbai for its selfish interests. We need open spaces and tourist places.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:17:15 pm
Next Story

In call with Putin, PM Modi reiterates need for dialogue to resolve Ukraine conflict

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close