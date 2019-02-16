Maharashtra govt releases 2nd installment of drought relief

Toggle Menu
Last month, the state government sanctioned Rs 2909.51 crore as compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities.

112 talukas declared severe drought in Maharashtra. (Source: File Photo)

The state government Friday released Rs 1,454 crore as the second installment for relief to farmers in 151 drought-hit talukas, Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Kishore Raje Nimbalkar said. Last month, the state government sanctioned Rs 2909.51 crore as compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities. In the first phase, it released Rs 1,454.75 crore. On Friday, funds were released for Konkan division (Rs 7.06 crore), Nashik division (Rs 446.48 crore), Pune division (Rs 206.59 crore), Aurangabad division (Rs 525.29 crore), Amravati division (Rs 237.18 crore) and Nagpur division (Rs 32.13 crore).

