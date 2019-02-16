Maharashtra govt releases 2nd installment of drought relief

The state government Friday released Rs 1,454 crore as the second installment for relief to farmers in 151 drought-hit talukas, Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) Kishore Raje Nimbalkar said. Last month, the state government sanctioned Rs 2909.51 crore as compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities. In the first phase, it released Rs 1,454.75 crore. On Friday, funds were released for Konkan division (Rs 7.06 crore), Nashik division (Rs 446.48 crore), Pune division (Rs 206.59 crore), Aurangabad division (Rs 525.29 crore), Amravati division (Rs 237.18 crore) and Nagpur division (Rs 32.13 crore).