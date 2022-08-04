scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended DCP Parag Manere

DCP Parag Manere was suspended last year along with former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 12:17:22 pm
Both Manere and Singh were suspended after a proposal by then director general of police Sanjay Pandey in December last year.

The Maharashtra home department has decided to reinstate deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parag Manere, who was suspended last year along with former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh. The reinstatement order was issued on August 3 and signed by Venkatesh Bhat, the joint secretary of the home department’s establishment wing.

Both Manere and Singh were suspended after a proposal by then director general of police Sanjay Pandey in December last year.

The first FIR registered against Singh and 16 other police officers in 2021 was registered by Akola police based on a complaint by Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The list of accused includes DCPs Manere and Sanjay Shinde. On July 24, 2021, another FIR was registered in Kopri police where Singh along with DCP Manere and three civilians had been named in the FIR as co-accused.

Pandey wanted to suspend Singh, four deputy commissioners and 25 more officers but this proposal was sent back by the then additional chief secretary (home) Manukumar Srivastava. Subsequently, he sent a proposal to suspend officers with more than two FIRs against them. As a result, only Parambir Singh and Manere were suspended. Manere was deputy commissioner of Economic Offences Wing and a trusted aide of Singh.

More from Mumbai

Singh also wanted his suspension to be reviewed and sent a plea to the Union government but the Maharashtra home department only gave their say on the day of his retirement – June 30 – so nothing could be done on the matter.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:17:22 pm

