Maharashtra govt will bring 100 reforms in next two months on ease of doing business: CM

At the event, the chief minister also warned that blackmail and extortion by political leaders and activists against the industrialists and investors will be dealt with ruthlessly. (Express Photo)

In an effort towards ease of doing business, the Maharashtra government will bring hundred reforms in the next two months, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday. The reforms are aimed at simplifying the process for the industries and investments in the state, he said.

“To curtail red tapism that often complicates and delays the process, the state will work towards a bureaucracy-less system. But it should not be perceived as getting rid of bureaucrats,” he said. Fadnavis was speaking at the annual ‘Loksatta Varsha Ved’ event held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“I am saying we have to make governance bureaucracy-less. But we certainly need bureaucrats,” he said. “We are absolutely committed to making the process of investment less cumbersome and fast. When we say single window clearance, it should be so,” he said.