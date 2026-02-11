Maharashtra govt will bring 100 reforms in next two months on ease of doing business: CM

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In an effort towards ease of doing business, the Maharashtra government will bring hundred reforms in the next two months, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday. The reforms are aimed at simplifying the process for the industries and investments in the state, he said.
“To curtail red tapism that often complicates and delays the process, the state will work towards a bureaucracy-less system. But it should not be perceived as getting rid of bureaucrats,” he said. Fadnavis was speaking at the annual ‘Loksatta Varsha Ved’ event held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“I am saying we have to make governance bureaucracy-less. But we certainly need bureaucrats,” he said. “We are absolutely committed to making the process of investment less cumbersome and fast. When we say single window clearance, it should be so,” he said.
At the event, the chief minister also warned that blackmail and extortion by political leaders and activists against the industrialists and investors will be dealt with ruthlessly. There will be zero tolerance for extortion as it is not only unlawful but also vitiates the investment climate of Maharashtra, he said.
Fadnavis said, “Recently, it was brought to my attention that political parties and workers put pressure on investors to hire their people or purchase raw material from their outfits at specific rates. I intervened and ensured through police that such people were put in prison. In some cases, MCOCA was also applied against political extortionists.” The action is applicable to all those who indulge in extortion irrespective of political affiliations, he said.
While stating that Maharashtra remains the most favoured destination for investments, Fadnavis said, “Of the total foreign direct investment, almost 40 per cent comes from Maharashtra alone.”
During the World Economic Forum at Davos, the CM said, “Maharashtra with Rs 30 lakh crore investments emerged the leader. On an average, the realisation of MoUs in other states is 35 per cent. Whereas in Maharashtra it is 75 per cent. Even in the rest 25 per cent cases, there are only technical issues and none of it gets withdrawn.”
On some questioning the purpose of visit to Davos when deals were with domestic companies, Fadnavis said, “Why do states spend Rs 40 to 50 lakh to attract investors? If we can get global investors coming forward to invest in Maharashtra, what is the harm in spending Rs seven to eight lakhs.”
“Earlier, industrial investments and growth were restricted to Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Now, it has grown across five regions of state. We tapped investments for all five districts of North Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada region,” he said. “The tribal Gadchiroli district is undergoing major transformation as the biggest steel city of India and Asia. Even the automobile industries like Mahindra and Mahindra have recently signed MoU for Nagpur.
The reforms undertaken by the government have ensured ease of doing business. We are committed to making digital services to bring greater accountability in administration,” he said.
