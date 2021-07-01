Maharashtra Govt re-categorises Manora MLA hostel as residential quarters, eligible for higher FSI

The Manora MLA hostel, which is being reconstructed by the state public works department, will now be eligible for an increased Floor Space Index (FSI), after the government on Wednesday re-categorised it as residential quarters on the lines of CISF and BMC staff quarters.

The state urban development department sanctioned an FSI of 4 for the project. Benefits of a quarter under regulation 33 (3) (A) (1) will now be applicable to the hostel.

When Manora was demolished, PWD had asked for an FSI of 6.87, which was not acceptable to the government. It had later demanded FSI of 5, which was also shot down.

FSI is the extent of buildable area allowed on any given plot.

Constructed between 1994 and 1998, parts of Manora had been declared unfit for human habitation. Later, the entire structure was declared dilapidated.

In May, a global tender was issued for the reconstruction of the hostel, which is being carried out by the PWD at a cost of Rs 900 crore. The proposed hostel will boast of state-of-the-art amenities, including a swimming pool.

The redeveloped MLA hostel, known as Amdar Niwas, is conceived to accommodate 289 members of the Legislative Assembly and 78 members of Legislative Council. The site will also be connected with Metro corridor 3 connecting Colaba and SEEPZ.

The hostel is envisioned to have 367 accommodation units. Each legislator will be accommodated in a 1-BHK with toilet attached to the bedroom. The flat shall measure 600 sq ft carpet area, which will be well-equipped with all comforts.

Also, an adjacent 400 sq ft area shall be provided as dormitory accommodation with attached toilet for accompanying visitors. In all, the project will have a built-up area of 7,75,000 sq ft approximately.