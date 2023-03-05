Govt raises age limit for jobs

The Maharashtra government has raised the age limit for applying for government jobs by two years, making it 40 years for open category and 45 years for reserved category.

The decision was taken in the wake of repeated requests by elected representatives citing issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has announced that it will be recruiting 75,000 people throughout the year to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The relaxation will be applicable till December 31, 2023 and will be applicable for vacancies where different age-limits have been fixed. The government said it will be applicable even for advertisements which have already been issued.

The age relaxation for jobs will benefit thousands of aspirants preparing for government jobs.

Two weeks ago, after the Maharashtra government’s repeated reminders, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) accepted to apply the new exam pattern from 2025. MPSC aspirants had been protesting over the issue for weeks.

Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe on Thursday demanded in the legislative council that Maharashtra should urgently look into the matter as the candidates lost out on two precious years owing to Covid-19.