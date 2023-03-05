scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Govt raises age limit for jobs

Two weeks ago, after the Maharashtra government's repeated reminders, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) accepted to apply the new exam pattern from 2025. MPSC aspirants had been protesting over the issue for weeks.

The relaxation will be applicable till December 31, 2023 and will be applicable for vacancies where different age-limits have been fixed. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra government has raised the age limit for applying for government jobs by two years, making it 40 years for open category and 45 years for reserved category.

The decision was taken in the wake of repeated requests by elected representatives citing issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has announced that it will be recruiting 75,000 people throughout the year to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The relaxation will be applicable till December 31, 2023 and will be applicable for vacancies where different age-limits have been fixed. The government said it will be applicable even for advertisements which have already been issued.
The age relaxation for jobs will benefit thousands of aspirants preparing for government jobs.

Two weeks ago, after the Maharashtra government’s repeated reminders, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) accepted to apply the new exam pattern from 2025. MPSC aspirants had been protesting over the issue for weeks.

Also Read
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
Mumbai News Live Updates: Will meet teachers, govt staff for way forward ...
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe on Thursday demanded in the legislative council that Maharashtra should urgently look into the matter as the candidates lost out on two precious years owing to Covid-19.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 03:36 IST
Next Story

Police arrests hoax caller from Pune

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close