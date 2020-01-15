Maharashtra: Govt probing utility of Delhi model for civic schools

The decision was taken at the school education review meeting on Monday. (File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) The decision was taken at the school education review meeting on Monday. (File/Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the decision to adopt the Delhi school model to raise the quality of education in municipal schools in the state, education department officials said they are exploring the project’s feasibility.

“A select group will conduct a study and the process will begin shortly. Aspects such as school infrastructure and information communication technology will be part of the assessment process. A few groups have already visited Delhi for the purpose. Mutual consultation will take place, based on which an action plan will be chalked out,” said an official from the education department.

The official added, “Doing it at a large scale in rural areas is not feasible at the moment.”

It is yet to be decided if the project will be funded by the state or the municipal budget, the official said.

The decision was taken at the school education review meeting on Monday. All municipal corporation-run schools in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai will come under the Delhi education model, Pawar had said.

Special funding has also been proposed to repair old schools that pose safety issues for children. The government is also considering clearing electricity dues to introduce solar panels, the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review of the school education, higher and technical education departments on Tuesday.

He directed that a proposal about setting up virtual classrooms in schools be submitted immediately. “While we are focusing on e-learning, virtual classrooms in remote areas of the state will play an important role. It will be a two-way communication,” said Thackeray. E-learning, he added, will help reduce weight of school bags. Schools should be asked to ensure safety in school buses, he further said.

He also said the JJ School of Arts should prepare an art-related curriculum.

