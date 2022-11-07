scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Maharashtra govt rejects probe report on IPS officer Deven Bharti’s ‘links to Dawood’

Former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Deven Bharti.

The Maharashtra government earlier this month rejected an inquiry report filed by former state DGP Sanjay Pandey against IPS officer Deven Bharti in connection with allegations made by convicted criminal Vijay Palande that Bharti had connections with criminals linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

Pandey had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, following which he submitted two reports.

An official from the home department said the closure report says there was no merit in the allegations made by Palande and that the process of law had not been followed in ordering the inquiry. Hence the reports submitted by Pandey were rejected. A submission by Bharti denying the allegations against him were also accepted by the department.

Bharti, a 1994 batch IPS officer, is posted as the additional director general of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Recently, Bharti’s name was also dropped as an accused in a case in which forged documents were allegedly procured by Reshma Khan, wife of BJP leader Hyder Azam, to procure a passport.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
More from Mumbai

Palande is serving a life sentence in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail after being convicted in several cases, including murder. He was convicted for a double murder in 2002, after which he jumped parole, allegedly changed his looks and killed two other men in 2012.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:01:18 pm
Next Story

Netizens are confused by Diesel’s latest design: a skirt that looks like a belt

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement