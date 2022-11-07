Maharashtra govt rejects probe report on IPS officer Deven Bharti’s ‘links to Dawood’

The Maharashtra government earlier this month rejected an inquiry report filed by former state DGP Sanjay Pandey against IPS officer Deven Bharti in connection with allegations made by convicted criminal Vijay Palande that Bharti had connections with criminals linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

Pandey had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, following which he submitted two reports.

An official from the home department said the closure report says there was no merit in the allegations made by Palande and that the process of law had not been followed in ordering the inquiry. Hence the reports submitted by Pandey were rejected. A submission by Bharti denying the allegations against him were also accepted by the department.

Bharti, a 1994 batch IPS officer, is posted as the additional director general of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Recently, Bharti’s name was also dropped as an accused in a case in which forged documents were allegedly procured by Reshma Khan, wife of BJP leader Hyder Azam, to procure a passport.

Palande is serving a life sentence in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail after being convicted in several cases, including murder. He was convicted for a double murder in 2002, after which he jumped parole, allegedly changed his looks and killed two other men in 2012.