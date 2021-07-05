Maharashtra govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 23,149 crore

Rs 762 crore has been provided to the cooperation and marketing department and textile, Rs 628 crore to medical education, Rs 397 crore to the home department, Rs 325 crore to urban development, Rs 301 crore agriculture, and Rs 628 crore women and child welfare. (Express Photo)

CITING ADDITIONAL and unexpected expenditure arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the MVA government Monday presented supplementary demands of Rs 23,149.75 crore on the first day of the two-day Assembly session.

Supplementary demands are an excess amount sanctioned by the finance department to cope with expenditure arising during the ongoing financial year. The amount is up and above the annual budget.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, who tabled the supplementary demands in the House, said Rs 3,644 crore has been earmarked for public health amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Another Rs 4,960 crore from the supplementary demands has been set aside for the repayment of the loan taken under the UDAY scheme. The scheme essentially entails reforms in the power distribution sector.

Apart from this, Rs 856 crore has been provided to the energy department. The public works department has also received Rs 3,040 crore, and water supply and cleanliness Rs 3,000 crore. The department of social justice has received Rs 1,843 crore and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Rs 1,200 crore.

Rs 762 crore has been provided to the cooperation and marketing department and textile, Rs 628 crore to medical education, Rs 397 crore to the home department, Rs 325 crore to urban development, Rs 301 crore agriculture, and Rs 628 crore women and child welfare.

The MVA government, which came to power in November 2019, has till now passed total supplementary demands worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore.