Maharashtra govt plans further relaxation in Covid curbs

WITH THE flattening of the pandemic curve in Maharashtra, the state is planning to provide further relaxation to the Covid-19 induced restrictions this week. However, the mandatory wearing of masks outside homes will likely continue until the WHO makes an announcement of Covid being an ‘endemic’ disease.

Last week, the Centre wrote to the states, directing them to review the additional restrictions as the positivity rate in India has dropped considerably. Following which, the public health department held a high-level meeting to decide on easing the restrictions.

“We have already relaxed most of the restrictions in districts outside Mumbai and Pune… There are still a few restrictions like 50% cap in movie theatres and swimming pools. We are in discussion to ease the restrictions but a final decision is yet to be taken,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra.

In last week’s meeting, a few members of the Covid-19 task force suggested gradual easing of curbs in phases till March. “It is unlikely that a more deadly variant will emerge but we have to be cautious. So, we will announce some relaxation this week but, complete ease would be done in phases,” said a member of the task force.

When asked if the state would do away with the mandatory wearing of masks, Dr Vyas said a decision on it would be taken once the WHO officially declares the end of the pandemic. Emphasizing on the need for wearing masks, he said, “Wearing a mask doesn’t do any harm. In fact, it is my personal suggestion that the public should continue wearing masks which protects against the air pollution and other air-borne diseases.”

The weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra stood at 4% between February 12 and 18. While the cases have flattened in major cities, rural districts are still witnessing a spike.

Amravati with 17.8% had the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state. This was followed by Gadchiroli (15.8%), Buldhana (15%) and Nandubar (9.8%).