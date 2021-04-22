Maharashtra govt orders second enquiry against Param Bir Singh

A second enquiry against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been ordered by the Maharashtra government based on a complaint submitted by a police inspector against him.

State DGP Sanjay Pandey has been asked to probe the allegations of corruption made by inspector Anup Dange, who had been suspended last year and reinstated in the force recently by the Maharashtra government.

Pandey is also conducting the first enquiry ordered by the Maharashtra government against Singh in connection with the Ambani terror scare case. Pandey was asked to look into allegations that Singh had not briefed the state government properly about the developments in the Ambani terror scare case. The report in this case has not yet been submitted.

An official from the Maharashtra Home Department confirmed that Pandey has been asked to carry out a second enquiry against Singh. Pandey did not respond to calls and messages.

Dange in his letter to the Home Department had alleged that Singh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to revoke his suspension. Dange, in his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), had further alleged that Singh had tried to save some people with underworld connections when he was DG of Anti Corruption Bureau.

Singh had denied the allegations made by Dange, who was suspended last year for allegedly naming someone in a chargesheet without there being enough evidence to justify the charge.

Further he was asked to enquire if there was dereliction of duty on the part of Singh as he was the superior of API Sachin Waze — arrested by the NIA for allegedly being part of the conspiracy in the Ambani terror scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based auto decor shop owner.