Maharashtra govt orders release of Rs 500 crore to pay salaries of transport staff

The state government on Thursday gave nod to disbursement of Rs 500 crore for payment of salaries and other dues of State Transport employees. The order in the regard was issued by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar.

The decision came in the wake of massive unrest among the State Transport employees, including the suicide of a staff member last week, due to non-payment of salaries.

Pawar said, “In the current financial year 2021-22, Rs 1,450 crore was the budgetary allocation made for State Transport department…An amount of Rs 838 crore was already released earlier. Of the remaining Rs 612 crore, Rs 500 crore should be immediately sanctioned for making the payment to employees.”

In wake of Covid-19 pandemic, State Transport Corporation has suffered huge revenue loss following which a committee headed by Pawar was set up to bring in reforms and initiate measures to financially strengthen the sector.