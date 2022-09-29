scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Govt opens anganwadis in Mumbai for adoption

"Mumbai has over 4,800 anganwadis. I had appealed to wealthy individuals to come forward and adopt anganwadis. Around 500 individuals and organisations have come forward till now. I am thankful to them and we hope that more people will come forward," said Managal Prabhat Lodha.

The cost for running one anganwadi is around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per month.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Managal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday said that over 500 people and organisations have expressed willingness to adopt anganwadis in Mumbai following his appeal.

He also said that the cost for running one anganwadi is around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per month.

He also said that the cost for running one anganwadi is around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per month.

Former women and child welfare minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said that Lodha’s concept is not new. “We have been running a number of anganwadis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for years. Corporates help us by adopting anganwadis,” she said.

Thakur added that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to reserve a specific fund from the District Planning Development Council for anganwadis. “But this government has stayed the release of DPDC funds after coming to power. It will adversely impact various schemes.”

